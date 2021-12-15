IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.62

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 55607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

