Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

