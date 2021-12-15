Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 949,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,497,000 after buying an additional 213,354 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $154,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 56,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,938.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 464,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 89,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

