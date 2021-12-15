Independent Investors Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Investors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 102,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

