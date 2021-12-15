indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 306,870 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki sold 306,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $3,654,821.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.