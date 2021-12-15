Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $231.09

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.09 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 223.60 ($2.95). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 230.40 ($3.04), with a volume of 2,479,076 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

