ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €15.00 ($16.85) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.04 ($15.77).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

