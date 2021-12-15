Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 14,999 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $548.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

