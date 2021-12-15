Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

TSLA stock opened at $958.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,020.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $805.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

