Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

