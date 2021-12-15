Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,871 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

