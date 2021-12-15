Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

IR opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

