Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IPHA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

IPHA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $151,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

