Insider Buying: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 9,224,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,774. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.