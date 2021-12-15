Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,229. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

BNED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 229,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

