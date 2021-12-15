Insider Buying: Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Acquires 48,816 Shares of Stock

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50.

GTLB stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 1,303,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54. Gitlab Inc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

