Insider Buying: Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Daren John Morris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,150 ($39,844.06).

MNL stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.78) on Wednesday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 525.64 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 652 ($8.62). The firm has a market cap of £237.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 584.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 583.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

