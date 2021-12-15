Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Acquires 1,167 Shares of Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo purchased 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $14,995.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,806. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.