Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Purchases 5,257 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $63,557.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent Peter Sarubbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 3,143 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,716.00.

William Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,907. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. William Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 15.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

