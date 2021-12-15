Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells 2,458 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $76,517.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APR opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apria by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apria by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,322,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

