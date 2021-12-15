Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
