Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

