Insider Selling: Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67.

Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 127,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,280. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

