Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 344 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00.

Shares of REGN opened at $670.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

