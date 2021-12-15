Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 583 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00.

SPT stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. 880,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

