Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 8,740 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Harold Seager sold 8,740 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$621,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,310.36.

TSE STN opened at C$70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.06. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$40.01 and a 1-year high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

