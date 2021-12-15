Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stryker stock traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,967. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.