Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Up 3.4%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 2,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

