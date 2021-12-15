Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.11.

ITP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

ITP traded down C$0.40 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$472.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6379263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

