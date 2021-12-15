Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 249,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,193,211 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $20.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

