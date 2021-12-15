Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PXI stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
