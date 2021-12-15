Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

