Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWAS opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

