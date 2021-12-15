Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $388.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.04 and its 200-day moving average is $370.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

