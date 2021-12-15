Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 76,068 shares.The stock last traded at $59.34 and had previously closed at $59.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,230,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

