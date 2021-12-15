Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

