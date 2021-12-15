Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.67

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 47766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $567.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

