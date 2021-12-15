Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.95% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $12.99 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

