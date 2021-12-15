iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Trimmed by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,033 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. 9,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,196. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09.

