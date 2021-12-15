iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 364.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,543. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

