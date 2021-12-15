iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 14,540.0% in November

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 14,540.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HEWG opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter.

