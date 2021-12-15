iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

