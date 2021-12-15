iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,106,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,475,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.60.

