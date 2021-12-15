iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 68.8% in November

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the November 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

