iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,288,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $108.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.