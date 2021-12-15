iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.
