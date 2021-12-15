iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 55.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

