iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $24.45. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 6,072 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

