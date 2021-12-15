iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,769,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $6,071,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $2,934,000.

Shares of MCHI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 726,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,914. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

