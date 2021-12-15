iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Increased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 243.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,083 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 69,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,854,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 204,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,519,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.