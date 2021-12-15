iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Lowered by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.