iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Community Bank N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.41. The stock had a trading volume of 133,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

