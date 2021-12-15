iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.06. 306,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.